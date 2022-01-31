CCTV images have been released of a man and woman following distraction thefts at a retail park.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to identify a man and woman officers believe may have information about a series of money-counting distraction incidents in and around Monks Cross shopping centre in York.
A police spokesman said: "We’re investigating a number of similar incidents at the same location but one in particular took place around 4pm on December 11.
"A man and woman entered the Sainsburys store at Monks Cross, requested to change some cash and then used distraction techniques to leave with a profit.
"This is a common technique used by criminals and can be incredibly confusing for shop staff.
"If you can identify either of the individuals pictured or have any other information about similar incidents at Monks Cross please email: Ben.Hepworth@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, press option 2 and ask for PC 685 Hepworth.
Ref: NYP-11122021-0330."
