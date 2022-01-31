A MAN has been arrested after a car crashed in to an auction house this afternoon (January 31).

North Yorkshire Police say they received reports of a crash in Leyburn this afternoon.

A police spokesman said: "We received a report from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service of a minor collision which took place at the Tennant's auction house in Leyburn.

"A car has struck the building, but fortunately there are no injuries reported.

"A man has been arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving and has been taken into custody."