A serial shoplifter has been jailed for nearly nine months.
David Martin Rocks, 38, of Burdyke Avenue, Clifton, admitted stealing drill bits worth £116 from Aldi on Water Lane, Clifton, on October 11; theft of two jackets worth £510 from Browns in York on November 12; theft of six items of men’s clothing worth £470 from the same department store on October 1; theft of hairstyling products worth £95.98 from Boots in Kings Square, York on March 25 and makeup worth £443.89 from the same Boots store on February 24. He must pay £50 compensation to Aldi, £100 compensation to Browns and £50 compensation to Boots.
Because he was on a community order for other shoplifting, the 44-week prison sentence included resentencing for those offences as well. They were carried out on September 24, 2020, December 5, 2020, and failure to attend court.
