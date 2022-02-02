A MAN who was caught hiding in a neighbour's garden armed with two knives has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Michael Cahill, prosecuting, said someone at the home of Kalender Liam Canpolat, 23, and his parents called police after someone hit their door and threw a brick through its window on October 31, 2021.

As officers were speaking to one of the family about the incident in Pottery Lane, they saw a man come along the side of the house and quickly turn left.

They found Canpolat with knives in his waistband and trouser leg hiding behind a bush in the next-door property.

One of the knives was 10 inches long, the other was 11 inches long, York Crown Court heard.

He told police he had armed himself in self-defence and had had no intention of using them.

Canpolat, of Pottery Lane, off Malton Road, York, pleaded guilty to two charges of carrying knives in public and failure to attend York Crown Court for an earlier hearing.

His barrister Andrew Petterson said Canpolat had told him he was the family member who had called police.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, said Canpolat's action in ringing 999 was the only reason he was not going straight to jail.

Someone had gone to the family home because Canpolat had been seen with a young woman.

After doing the "responsible" thing of ringing police, Canpolat had done the "irresponsible" action of arming himself and going out of the house carrying knives. That could have led to injury or death, the judge said.

He passed a 12-month prison sentence, but suspended it for 12 months on condition Canpolat does 280 hours' unpaid work.

He heard that Canpolat has received an official warning because he was not doing 20 hours imposed under a community order for kicking a university security staff member on New Year's Eve 2020 and warned him that if he doesn't do the sentence and put his court commitments before his work commitments he would be made to serve the jail term.

The maximum number of unpaid hours that a defendant can be ordered to do in total is 300.

Canpolat was fined £100 for skipping bail.

Mr Petterson said Canpolat hadn't gone looking for trouble and other people had "brought trouble to his door".

He had a full-time job as a "labourer" for an electrician and helped running the family cafe.

His double workload had made it difficult for him to do the community order.

Mr Cahill said university security had called in police to remove Canpolat from university premises on December 31, 2020, when he had attacked a door to gain entrance.

He kicked out as he was being restrained.