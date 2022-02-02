A THRIVING York sports club plans to erect a two lane all-weather cricket net with floodlights, as it further transforms its facilities.

New Earswick Cricket Club has submitted plans to City of York Council concerning the New Earswick Sports and Social Club venue on White Rose Avenue.

The cricket club is a member of the Hunters Yorkshire Premier League North with two adult teams playing in the regional divisions of this competition.

It also has a thriving junior section with All Stars and Dynamos cricket being played at the club as well as having U9, U11 and U13 teams playing in the York and District Junior Cricket League and a U19 team who play in a knock out tournament.

Overall, the cricket club hase over 100 playing and social members with over half being juniors. In addition York St John University play their home games at New Earswick as do Tang Hall Tigers in the Foss Evening League.

The planning application seeks to install the cricket net on the Muga and Tennis courts to the west edge of the site covering 240m2.

It said: “Over the past few years the club has transformed the facilities with a refurbishment of the club house, changing facilities, an electronic scoreboard, new covers and sight screens. This investment has seen an increase in the club’s junior membership.

“However, the existing practice net is in poor repair and can only be used in good weather as it must be used on the square. This means that coaching sessions are limited to when the weather permits. Not having all weather practice facilities significantly reduces the amount of cricket coaching that the club can offer.

“The addition of an all-weather practice facility will be the final piece of the jigsaw which will allow the club to continue to grow and offer cricket coaching to even more children and adults in the local area. Funding has been secured through crowd funding, with a significant amount of support from the local community, and Sport England grants.”

As part of the application, member Paul Stimpson said: “My 12 year old son and me play cricket here and this facility would make a huge difference to my son in particular, as well as lots of other young boys and girls in the area who will be able to take advantage and develop social and physical skills as a result.”

The club last week posted on its website extra grants have been confirmed giving it more than £30,000 in received funds. The planning application was made in December and it hopes to receive approval this month or in March, when it can issue its grant request to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The post added: “We are well on track for getting the nets installed this summer.”