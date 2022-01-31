WORK is ongoing at an historic York site.
The Anglian Tower is in the grounds of the York Explore library and can be accessed from both there and neighbouring Museum Gardens.
There is currently work taking place on the tower in order to reinforce it.
The process is called soft-capping and involves the use of grass and other such items to guard and defend the ancient wall beneath it.
A stonemason working on the site said: “If we protect the top of the walls then it will protect the older wall beneath it.”
He said that there is hope that people will be encouraged more to visit the area surrounding the tower, which is often left unseen by visitors.
The tower is near Library Lawn, which, as previously reported by The Press, is planned to be converted into a mini-golf course.
