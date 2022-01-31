YORK Covid vaccination centre has scaled back its opening hours.
All this week from today until January to Friday (February 4) the site at Askham Bar is only open from 4.30pm until 8.30pm.
It's for ground work to take place to build a state-of-the-art clinical, modular building to replace the 'tent of hope'.
As The Press previously reported, a large new Portakabin building will include six large treatment rooms, a clinical room, a treatment room and toilets, and it will be used for a number of healthcare services, including vaccination clinics.
The large white tent has been used on the Askham Bar site by Nimbuscare for Covid vaccinations since the programme began in December 2020.
Former Sheriff of York Peter Brown said he had been to the site this afternoon as a walk in after a GP referral and had been confused by the sign which read: "closed until further notice".
But a spokesperson for Nimbuscare said the site will reopen at 4.30pm today (January 31) for appointments only.
