MAC has launched 17 new shades of pink lipsticks and glosses and there is something for everyone.
The new shades, part of the Re-Think Pink collection, are available in matte, satin and other finishes which will match any outfit or makeup look you are creating.
The new shades are also landing just in time for Valentine's Day.
Keri Blair, Senior National Artist at MAC said:“This incredibly diverse collection of pink-hued lipsticks offers a selection of textures and colours to express your every mood.”
“Pink can be feminine, flirty, romantic and sweet or revved-up, intense and powerful. It can be a whisper of colour or conversely add pow to your pucker!"
The new shades are available to buy from January 20 at MAC freestanding stores, online and all venues from February 3.
“M·A·C offers a variety of wearable and versatile hues fit for everyone’s lips.
“Powder Kiss Lipstick in Stay Curious and Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick in See Sheer will always be staples in any lip colour wardrobe. And soon, our heroes will be joined by a few new friends – including Just Curious, an ultra-rich pink in our luxurious, ultra-creamy, full-bodied Amplified formula; and Forever Curious in our creamy, rich, no-shine Matte formula,” she continues.
“There are no less than 35 supremely desirable shades within Re-Think Pink that [reflect] every personality.”
Here is the full list of Re-Think Pink colours
Amplified Lipstick - RRP £18.50
- Spill The Tea | Warm Pinky Beige With Yellow Undertones
- Do Not Disturb | Bright Pink With Yellow Undertones
- Just Curious | Pinky Red
- Just Wondering | Bright Raspberry With Yellow Undertones
- So You | Mid-Toned Pink With Blue Undertones
- Lovers | Only Raspberry
- Dallas | Bright Fuchsia
Matte Lipstick - RRP £18.50
- Come Over | Beige-Pink
- Get The Hint? | Warm Rose
- Ring The Alarm | Milky Pink-Red
- Sweet Deal | Mid-Toned Beige-Pink
- Keep Dreaming | Deep Rose With Blue Undertones
- Forever Curious | Pinky Red
Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick - RRP £20
- Can You Tell? | Beige-Pink With Subtle Pearlescent Particles
- No Photos | Bright Coral-Pink
- Frienda | Mid-Toned Coral
- Oh, Goodie | Milky Orange-Coral
Purchase any of the new shades on the MAC website.
