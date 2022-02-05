A North Yorkshire football hooligan has been convicted of trying to get into a London stadium to watch a pre-Christmas match.
James William John Beasley, 27, was made subject to a football banning order by Bromley magistrates in August 2019.
On December 20, 2021, he was at Craven Cottage to try and see Fulham play Sheffield United.
He was stopped and later appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court.
Beasley, of Hunsingore, west of York, pleaded guilty to trying to get into a professional football match when subject to a football banning order.
He was fined £575 and ordered to pay a £57 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Fulham had been leading the Championship for some weeks before the pre-Christmas match.
The evening match was decided by a single goal in the third minute which led to the home team being beaten 0-1 by their Yorkshire visitors.
