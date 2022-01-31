Blue Light Card is offering members major savings at big brands this Valentine's day from Ernest Jones to Virgin Experience Days.
The discount service has secured up to 40% savings on gifts, cards, restaurant trips and romantic getaways to help you really blow your special someone away.
Emergency service, NHS, social care workers and armed forces can access the unbelievable deals by signing up for a Blue Light Card.
These are the brands that will be offering Blue Light customers discounts ahead of February 14 to give you inspiration on that perfect romantic gesture.
Blue Light Card has up to 40% off on Valentine's discounts
Gifts and cards
- Ann Summers - Save 20%
- Bloom and Wild - 30% off first order or 20% off Letterbox Flowers & Gifts
- Bondara - Save 22%
- Clogau - 15% off online and in-store
- Ernest Jones - 20% off full-price online or 15% off in-store
- Funky Pigeon - 25% off
- Goldsmiths - 20% off full-price jewellery online (some exclusions apply)
- H Samuel - 20% off full-price online or 15% off in-store
- Jo Malone - 10% off online and in-store
- Lounge Underwear - Get 15% off full-price online
- Lovehoney - Save 20%
- The Perfume Shop - 15% off online
- Yankee Candle - Save 20% on full-price online
Date night
- Bills - 20% off the bill
- Gousto - 40% off all boxes in the first month, for new customers only
- Turtle Bay - Get 20% off food
- Yo Sushi - 20% off dine-in and click and collect
Romantic getaways and experiences
- Buyagift - Save 20% or 25% off pampering experiences
- Hotels.com - Save 10%
- Virgin Experience Days - Save 20%
How to apply for a Blue Light Card
Membership to Blue Light Card is quick and easy and can be done by registering online at their website.
If you are a member of the NHS, emergency services or a social care worker you can apply.
See the full list of jobs that are eligible via our explainer.
A card costs £4.99 and is valid for two years.
