Nothing says Valentine's Day quite like a bouquet of red roses but Interflora has just raised expectations with this showstopper.

We have already rounded up some of the best bunches that you can order online from Moonpig, Bloom and Wild, M&S and more but if you're looking to make the ultimate romantic gesture, keep reading.

Interflora has revealed its 100 red roses bouquet which the flower delivery network has revealed to be "its most luxurious Valentines bouquet ever".

Here's how you can blow your Valentine away and how much the extravagant bloom will set you back.

100 red rose bouquet. Credit: Interflora

Valentine's red rose bouquet

Interflora's 100 rose bouquet has been expertly hand-crafted and will be delivered perfectly pre-arranged.

It is made with the finest red roses making it the ultimate romantic gesture this Valentine’s Day.

If you ever wondered why we send red roses on Valentine's Day, Interflora has the answers for you, the company says: "The recipient of this gift will no doubt feel loved the second their eyes meet the bouquet.

"However this particular number of roses holds a significant meaning. It is said to mean that the person gifting you the bunch believes that the love between you both will last for 100 years."

A woman holding the bouquet of red roses. Credit: Interflora

The flowers will be delivered in bud which means the love in your life will get seven days of freshness guaranteed.

On top of that, the beautifully presented bloom comes in kind-to-the-planet packaging.

Interflora also offers contactless delivery for your peace of mind.

Spoil your Valentine this year by adding this luxurious bouquet to your basket for £450 via the Interflora website.