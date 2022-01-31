Sue Gray’s report on the “partygate” allegations of lockdown-busting gatherings in No 10 and Whitehall has been published.

The 12-page report has been published on the government website.

The limited version of the report had been made available to the public as Boris Johnson prepares to give a statement in Commons this afternoon.

Key points from Sue Gray’s report Boris Johnson could address

Sue Gray's report has been published. (PA)

Sue Gray found that “at least some of the gatherings” she investigated represent “a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time”.

In her report on the partygate row, Sue Gray said the Downing Street garden was “used for gatherings without clear authorisation or oversight” and “this was not appropriate”.

The Gray report concluded: “The gatherings within the scope of this investigation are spread over a 20-month period – a period that has been unique in recent times in terms of the complexity and breadth of the demands on public servants and indeed the general public.

“The whole of the country rose to the challenge. Ministers, special advisers and the Civil Service, of which I am proud to be a part, were a key and dedicated part of that national effort.

“However, as I have noted, a number of these gatherings should not have been allowed to take place or to develop in the way that they did.

“There is significant learning to be drawn from these events which must be addressed immediately across Government. This does not need to wait for the police investigations to be concluded.”