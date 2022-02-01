EIGHT flats are planned in a former York vicarage now used for offices.
Kent-based Integra Property Management seeks to convert and extend the existing Heworth House in Melrosegate, York, which lies within the Heworth Conservation area.
The planning application to City of York Council says Heworth House was built in 1865 as the old Heworth Rectory. Designed by G. Gowler Jones, it is representative of high Victorian Gothic architecture.
The applicant proposes six 2-bed flats and two 1-bed flats on the 0.08ha site, extending the building 100m2 to 765m2.
The design promises to 'optimise' the use of an existing building.
The application continued: “The proposed scheme will not have a detrimental impact on either the natural, built or historic environment. Furthermore, it is our assertion that the proposal will positively enhance the character of the immediate environment through high quality design, sustainable construction and specification in a sustainable location to meet housing needs of current and future generations.
It added: “The proposals meet the three objectives of sustainable development; economic, social and environmental, by providing enhanced high-quality homes to support the needs of first time movers or downsizers, through the provision of increased, improved and flexible living space within a sustainable location.”
