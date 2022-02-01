A BED & BREAKFAST that operates alongside a caravan site looks set to close, if plans come to fruition.
An application submitted to City of York Council seek to convert the B&B into a home, whilst another home on the site is proposed to become a hair and beauty salon.
Mrs Linda Gatenby seeks the changes of use at The Old Gatehouse, Wheldrake Lane, Elvington.
The existing 0.51ha site features two semi-detached homes, one used as a private home, the other as a B&B.
The application said: “The proposal is to allow the applicant to operate a hair salon and beauty treatment room from an existing building. This would be provided by converting the private dwelling into the business premises with an existing WC for client use and a kitchen area for applicant use.”
The B&B would be converted into a home, to be occupied by a family member. Mrs Gatenby’s bungalow, also situated nearby, would be unaffected by the works, as would the caravan site to the rear.
The application continued: “The salon will provide employment on site and the conversion of the B&B to a private dwelling will provide a reasonable sized family home to the applicant’s family.”
It added: “The salon and property conversion would not require any additional external building works. There are no external building works therefore the scale of the property remains unaffected.”
