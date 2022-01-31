A YORK restaurant has been ordered to carry out major improvements after scoring zero in a food hygiene inspection.

Vitoria, an Italian and tapas restaurant on Coppergate, was awarded the rating of zero- meaning urgent improvements are necessary - following a City of York Council inspection on November 21.

The report stated that major improvements were needed with the restaurant's food hygiene and safety, and with confidence in the management, meaning that standards in these areas were generally low and did not meet the statutory obligations.

The restaurant was assessed on how well they handle their food and safety procedures and temperature control.

The management is assessed on their attitude towards the food hygiene and safety measures, and how they have acted and enforced on previous advice.

The report also said that improvements were needed in the structural compliance of the restaurant, meaning that more effort is needed to not fall below the obligatory standards. This refers to the cleanliness, layout and the facilities of the restaurant.

The authority inspects food businesses and awards a food hygiene rating from 0 to 5, refletcing how well the business has met the food hygiene laws, '0' indicating 'urgent improvement necessary' and '5' meaning 'very good'.

Vitoria has been contacted by The Press for comment and we will add it to the story as soon as we have it.