UPDATED 2PM: Firefighters have now left the scene.
FIREFIGHTERS are dealing with an incident on one of the main shopping streets York city centre.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently on the scene in Coney Street.
Station Manager Tony Walker said: "A crew from Huntington are currently dealing with a report of an unsafe structure in Coney Street."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.