AN investigation is underway after a man, believed to be carrying a firearm, is being sought by police.

North Yorkshire Police said officers received a report at around 12.30pm on Sunday (January 30) about a man acting suspiciously who had approached a nearby car and spoken to the driver in Harlow Oval area of Harrogate.

As the man moved away from the car, a witness has seen what is believed to have been a firearm tucked into the waistband of his trousers.

A police spokesman said: "The man is described as white, in his early to mid-twenties and around 5ft 10/11in tall. He had black short hair with a receding hairline and a short fringe. He’s described as having red blotchy, acne marked skin and was wearing a blue face mask pulled down on his chin.

"He was dressed in a plain navy t-shirt and a black mid-length coat which was unzipped, blue jeans with a belt.

"He is described as having a local accent and was smoking a cigarette at the time.

"Officers are conducting enquiries to establish the full circumstances and are requesting anyone who was in the area at the time who saw the incident or anyone who recognises the description of the man to contact them.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to PC 1606 Kinnear or email chloe.kinnear@northyorkshire.police.uk

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220017125."