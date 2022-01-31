A MAN has been charged with drink driving after he reportedly fell asleep at the wheel of a n HGV and crashed into the central reservation of a motorway.
North Yorkshire Police say the lorry crash happened near Wetherby Services at about 10.25pm on Friday (January 28) when the Scania heavy goods vehicle was heading south on the A1(M).
It crashed into the barrier about half-a-mile before junction 46 near Wetherby Services.
The lorry was blocking the middle and outer lanes until it was safely recovered at 1am on Saturday.
Police and Highways England had to manage traffic past the scene during the recovery operation and collision investigation.
A police spokesman said: "The 25-year-old driver, from Cahersiveen, Ireland, was arrested and later charged with driving whilst unfit through drink - a road-side test found him to be more than double the legal limit for alcohol.
"He was also charged with driving without due care and attention and will appear before Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on February 17."
