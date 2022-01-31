THEY were rivals for much of their career - one fronting the BBC's Look North, the other ITV's Calendar News.
But now Harry Gration and Christine Talbot are to join forces at the York Theatre Royal to celebrate 'God's own country'.
In A Grand Yorkshire Night Out on April 11 they will be hosting a unique trip down memory lane - looking back at the memorable stories they have covered, and some of the crazier stunts they took part in - such as tandem rides, a sofa push and, for Harry, being literally tied to weather presenter Paul Hudson for days on end.
They'll also be joined on stage by members of the original production team from the hit 1980s TV version of All Creatures Great and Small - the 'original feelgood show' starring Christopher Timothy as vet James Herriott which put the Yorkshire Dales on the map and was watched by up to 20 million viewers.
The country’s favourite modern day Yorkshire Vet, Julian Norton, will also join them to recount his own tales of a vet’s life today.
There’ll be music from the Leeds band The Dunwells … and Harrison Gration (Yes, Harry’s son making his debut) who will be singing hits from loved stage shows.
There will also be a chance for the audience to join in with their own questions and an opportunity to mix over cheese and wine after the show.
A Grand Yorkshire Night Out with Harry Gration and Christine Talbot, York Theatre Royal, 7.30pm, April 11. Box office 01904 623568/ yorktheatreroyal.co.uk
