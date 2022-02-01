Why on earth are the Met police getting involved with the daft goings on at no.10? Surely they have more important things to investigate!
I can name at least four other prime ministers who were more foolish than Boris and more damaging.
- Brown - sold off our gold reserves, decimated people’s pensions
- Blair - colluded with a shonky US president and sent troops into Iraq, resulting in total disaster for civilians and troops alike and fuelling more terrorism worldwide
- Thatcher - allowing the sale of council homes, which even today leaves this country short of affordable homes
- Cameron - made a futile bid to EU members to keep migrant figures to a sensible level which meant we went ahead with Brexit Which brings me to the ‘lies’ told about Brexit.
The slogan on the bus (We give £350m a week to the EU let’s fund the NHS instead) was not meant literally - it simply meant we could do better things with the money, using the NHS as an example.
Just saying.
L Walker, Low Well Park, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment