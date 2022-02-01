Why on earth are the Met police getting involved with the daft goings on at no.10? Surely they have more important things to investigate!

I can name at least four other prime ministers who were more foolish than Boris and more damaging.

  • Brown - sold off our gold reserves, decimated people’s pensions
  • Blair - colluded with a shonky US president and sent troops into Iraq, resulting in total disaster for civilians and troops alike and fuelling more terrorism worldwide
  • Thatcher - allowing the sale of council homes, which even today leaves this country short of affordable homes
  • Cameron - made a futile bid to EU members to keep migrant figures to a sensible level which meant we went ahead with Brexit Which brings me to the ‘lies’ told about Brexit.

The slogan on the bus (We give £350m a week to the EU let’s fund the NHS instead) was not meant literally - it simply meant we could do better things with the money, using the NHS as an example.

Just saying.

L Walker, Low Well Park, York