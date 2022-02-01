Saturday’s Press discloses the tragic result of the pandemic lockdowns (Hundreds of cancer cases diagnosed late, The Press, January 29) We were told over and over not to contact our GP unless it was absolutely necessary - and there was little chance of actually making contact if you tried. GPs often seemed to be protected by receptionists, making judgements on whether or not anybody could speak to their GP.

Now we are told that ‘46 per cent of the 240 lung cancers detected in 2019 were at stage 4 when found, as were 35 per cent of pancreatic cancers’. I appreciate we will never know how many of these cases would have been diagnosed earlier if those with cancer had managed to see their GP earlier.