ONE-to-one support is being offered to businesses which are new to customs declarations and controls.

Tailored support is also being made available following changes to the way we trade since the European Union came into force on January 1, 2022.

For businesses that have not yet had to make a declaration, or who are still getting to grips with the changes, HM Revenue and Customs has been working to ensure businesses are fully supported during their transition by providing webinars and videos and a dedicated helpline.

Directors General of borders and trade, Sophie Dean and Katherine Green, said: “The hard work put in by traders to prepare themselves for the changes has paid off with the majority of businesses adapting to the new processes and continuing to trade without any disruption at all.

“We do, however, recognise that the introduction of full customs controls is a significant change for some, which is why we are continuing to provide comprehensive support both through the Customs & International Trade helpline and jointly with representative bodies and the border industry.

“We would encourage anyone still struggling with the changes to contact our advisors so we can help them understand the new requirements.”

Since the beginning of the year, changes include a requirement for full customs import declarations for all goods at the time they are brought into Great Britain, except if they are non-controlled goods imported from Ireland to GB.

There are also customs controls at all ports and other border locations. Goods may be directed to an Inland Border Facility for documentary or physical checks if these checks cannot be done at the border.

There is a requirement for a suppliers’ declaration proving the origin of goods (either UK or EU) if using the zero tariffs agreed in the UK’s trade deal with the E; while there are also changes to commodity codes, which are used to classify goods for customs declarations.

Also, anyone moving goods between GB and the EU through a Goods Vehicle Movement Service border location must be registered to use this service.

GVMS is a new IT system that enables declaration references to be linked together so that the person moving the goods - such as a driver or a haulier - has to present just a single reference, the Goods Movement Reference (GMR). This single reference helps speed up the clearance of goods through customs.

For details visit www.gov.uk/Brexit