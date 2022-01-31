A ROOF has been blown off in York.
This photo was taken by reader John Firth on Saturday morning (January 29), after a asphalt roof was blown off of a residential garage in Hope Street close to Walmgate following gusts of up to 80 mph wind from Storm Malik.
Mr Firth said City of York Council workmen attended the scene that morning to clear the area and make it safe.
He said: "Five sheets of felt fell off - it could've killed someone."
The garage is said to have still been roof-less on Sunday, January 30.
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Storm Malik, which has been followed by the 90 mph winds of Storm Corrie last night.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment