YORK'S long-awaited Local Plan, looks set to take a significant step forward.

Appointed government inspectors are continuing the examination of York’s Local Plan this year, with the next stage of hearing sessions set to take place from March 15 City of York Council will work proactively with the inspectors to progress the Local Plan.

The plan, which is a framework to guide development and protect the quality of the city’s unique historic, was submitted in draft form in May 2018, sets out where and what types of development can take place in the city for the next 20 years.

The proposals have been hit by delays, with the Government intervening and warning the city council over its “persistent failures” to introduce a long-term vision for development.

Cllr Keith Aspden, Leader of the Council, said: “The draft Local Plan is one of the most significant strategic documents for our city, as it will determine how York develops over the next 20 years.

“We have been working hard to progress York’s Local Plan which has enabled us to reach this important milestone. The final examination is the next step towards adopting a Local Plan for York.

“We remain determined to secure a Local Plan that delivers more homes and economic space, whilst protecting the unique character of our city.”

Cllr Nigel Ayre, Executive Member for Finance and Performance, said: “This has been an exceptionally challenging couple of years and I would like to thank the government inspectors and all those involved who've managed to progress this plan despite the difficult circumstances.

"We’re confident that this is a robust and sound plan, and look forward to the next stage of the hearings. Our draft plan ensures that York gets the housing and jobs our city needs, whilst also protecting York’s unique character, green belt and natural beauty. It is incredibly important that we continue to build on the progress and work with the inspectors to take this plan forward to adoption."

Provisional timeline, subject to confirmation from Inspectors:

• Early March: Phase 2 of hearings this will focus on the spatial strategy, level of growth and supporting infrastructure

• Late Spring 2022: Phase 3 of hearings which will focus on Green Belt boundaries

• Early Summer 2022: Phase 4 of hearings focused on all other plan matters.

• End of 2022/early 2023: Local Plan Adoption if the examination is successful and our plan is found sound.

The inspectors will take into account the comments submitted to-date, as far as they relate to soundness considerations such as whether the plan is justified, effective and consistent with national policy.

The questions issued by the inspector will be published on the Local Plan section of the website.

All correspondence with the planning inspectors is available to view at: www.york.gov.uk/localplanexamination