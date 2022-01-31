A PROJECT in the Humber is being supported by many in East Yorkshire
East Riding of Yorkshire Council is leading the way in delivering the Humber Women in the Workforce project.
The project has been supplied with £1.33 million from the European Social Fund.
Match funding has been provided by project partners at Hull City Council, University of Hull and Source Solutions.
The project offers training and support to over 600 women, developing their skills to increase chances of progression.
Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Being involved in this project allows us to provide training and support to over 600 women in East Yorkshire who are looking to develop their skills and increase their opportunities for progression in their careers."
The aim is to allow those involved to not only retain their employment but to progress further within the labour market of the Humber.
The project will be delivered up until the end of 2023.
It will deliver a range of support and training for specific workplace barriers and also offer engagement with SME employers to help address inequalities within their workplace.
