According to the chief secretary to the Treasury, Sue Gray could hand her report to No 10 "soon".
Asked on BBC Breakfast whether the inquiry into the alleged lockdown parties at Downing Street is ready, Simon Clarke said it was "imminent" added: "I believe it will be soon."
Clarke also said that "the precise timing of all of this is a matter for Sue Gray.
"It is a completely independent process and I do not know precisely when she will bring that report forward."
The news comes following a week of speculations that the report would be delivered at any point but was slightly delayed due to the Met Police opening in an investigation into the alleged parties.
Since the announcement that an independent investigation would took place, No 10 has refused to comment on the allegations until the senior civil servant completes the inquiry.
Who is Sue Gray?
The leader of the independent investigation is Sue Gray, a Cabinet Office official who replaced Cabinet Secretary Simon Case after allegations emerges of an event taking place in his own office.
