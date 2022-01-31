A PERSON was trapped in their vehicle after a crash in the early hours.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 1.23am today (January 31) to the A6055 at Minskip near Boroughbridge.

A spokesman for the service said: "Our crew were mobilised to a single vehicle crash, with reports of a person trapped in the vehicle.

"They extracted one person using hydraulic cutting gear and they were handed into the care of waiting ambulance crews."