A PERSON was trapped in their vehicle after a crash in the early hours.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 1.23am today (January 31) to the A6055 at Minskip near Boroughbridge.
A spokesman for the service said: "Our crew were mobilised to a single vehicle crash, with reports of a person trapped in the vehicle.
"They extracted one person using hydraulic cutting gear and they were handed into the care of waiting ambulance crews."
