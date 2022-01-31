HUNDREDS of homes are without power after storm Corrie.
Northern Power Grid is trying to restore supplies to homes in Bubwith near Selby and Darley near Harrogate this morning (January 31).
Storm Corrie swept across the county last night with wind speeds at their worst in the early hours.
Drivers are being asked to take extra care due to broken branches, displaced tiles and fallen trees this morning.
A yellow weather warning is in force from the Met Office for more strong winds today.
