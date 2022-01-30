YORK is still recovering from Storm Malik but a second low pressure system is set to slam into the city this evening.
Weather forecasters have issued another yellow warning for bad weather ahead of the system which is set to sweep down from Scotland.
Wind speeds will pick up from around 8pm and be at their worst in the early hours.
The maximum sustained wind speed will be 47mph at 3am, according to the Met Office.
Things should have started to calm down by tomorrow morning but experts are warning drivers to take extra care due to broken branches, displaced tiles and fallen trees.
