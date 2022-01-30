A TRAIN firm is warning customers to plan ahead for travel this evening (January 30) due to poor weather forecasted to hit many parts of the north of England.

TransPennine Express (TPE) has issued the warning as its East Coast Mainline between Newcastle and Edinburgh will be closed between 9pm tonight until 9am tomorrow (January 31) and with difficult conditions expected, customers are advised not to travel on this route this evening.

Delays and disruption are also expected on the West Coast Mainline, with Network Rail imposing speed restrictions from 6pm tonight. Customers travelling on the West Coast Mainline are advised to allow for additional time for travel.

Chris Nutton, major projects director for TransPennine Express, said: “The safety of our customers and colleagues is our number one priority and we’ll do all we can to keep our customers on the move where travel is possible. Customers should be aware that difficult travel conditions are expected this evening and into the early hours of Monday morning.

“With disruption highly likely, we are encouraging customers to check for the latest travel updates on our website."

Customers may defer their journeys, and any tickets already purchased for travel this weekend will be valid on TPE services up to and including tomorrow or a full refund can be obtained at https://www.tpexpress.co.uk/help/refunds - and there will be no admin fee for this.

Anyone that experiences a delay may be entitled to compensation.

If you require information about your journey or have any other questions, in the first instance, TPE encourages you to tweet them on @TPEAssist or WhatsApp on 07812 223 336.