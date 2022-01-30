YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased - and more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has increased by 28, taking it to 960.1 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 273 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 47,391.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by five, taking it to 993.1 cases per 100,000 population. A further 648 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 138,056.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 12, taking it to 877.9 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 306 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 79,400.
Across the UK, a further 72,727 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 16,468,522.
