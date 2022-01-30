A FORMER lifeguard turned lifeboat mechanic is urging people in Yorkshire to consider a job as a professional lifesaver.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI) has now opened lifeguard recruitment for the 2022 season.

Former lifeguard, AJ Shepherd, spent eight summers working as an RNLI Lifeguard on the beaches of East Yorkshire, before swapping his surfboard for a £2.5m Shannon-Class lifeboat and a career as Lifeboat Mechanic with Bridlington RNLI.

AJ qualified in his role in December - and as Lifeguard recruitment opens for the summer of 2022, he’s urging others to look at lifeguarding as more than just a summer job.

He said: "Lifeguarding is a rewarding role. Personally I found casualty care jobs the most interesting, especially when different agencies were involved in a rescue. It definitely helped prepare me for when the job with the lifeboat crew came up. I felt that I had the relevant skills so I decided to take a chance and apply. I’m glad I did.

"To anyone thinking about applying to be a lifeguard this summer I’d say just go for it. You’ll receive excellent training and support, gain a highly transferable skill set and hopefully like me you’ll make some life long friends too."

As well as rescuing those in difficulty, the RNLI’s beach lifeguards promote safe behaviour so visitors can return home safely. In 2020, the charity’s lifeguards responded to more than 10,687 incidents and helped just over 25,000 people, saving 110 lives.

Find out more about how you can help to improve the safety of a community and apply to be part of the lifesaving team at: rnli.org/BeALifeguard