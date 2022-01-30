FIRE crews were called to an incident involving an electricity line on fire in front of a property in a North Yorkshire town.
Crews from Selby responded to reports of electricity line on fire in Hirst Courtney, Selby at around 5.50pm yesterday.
The crews found a tree fire out on arrival as a result of the power line coming down.
The area was made safe and the incident was passed over to Northern Power to repair, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
