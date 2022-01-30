A GOLF club in York had a lucky escape yesterday as a tree fell onto the course during Storm Malik.
The storm battered North Yorkshire for most of the day yesterday, uprooting trees and causing disruption all over the county.
York Golf Club was no exception, as a tree was brought down by the strong winds - which nearly hit the 'halfway house' on the course.
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for wind across northern parts of Scotland from Sunday into Monday morning.
