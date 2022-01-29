A BUNCH of York students had a lucky escape when high winds brought a huge tree crashing down on their house.

The tree was uprooted by the violent storm and crashed onto the property in Clifton.

One student, in the top floor room, saw the branches come crashing against her window.

Mum Amanda Harris said: "The tree is right over her window at the top. She was very lucky."

