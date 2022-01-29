It is set to move eastwards across Scotland on Sunday and push across the North Sea in the early hours of Monday.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for wind across northern parts of Scotland from Sunday into Monday morning.

Chief meteorologist Dan Suri said: “Storm Corrie will bring very strong winds to the north of the UK, especially northern Scotland, on Sunday. This follows just one day after Storm Malik moves though also bringing a spell of very strong winds.

“Storm Corrie will bring gusts of up to 90mph in exposed coastal locations in northern Scotland, with 70-80mph gusts more widely in the north."