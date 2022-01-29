FIREW crews were called to cut a person free from a vehicle after a tree had fallen onto it after coming down due to the strong winds.
Crews from Easingwold and Huntington responded to a report of a singlevehicle collision in which a tree fallen on to a car in Yearlsey at around 11am.
One casualty was trapped in the vehicle by both the tree and the vehicle. Crews used hydraulic cutting equipment and a reciprocating saw to extricate the casualty before assisting ambulance crews transport them to the air ambulance.
Another casualty was out of the vehicle on arrival of crews and received treatment from ambulance crews.
Crews also extricated a black labrador who was in the boot of the car. The incident was left in the hands of North Yorkshire Police.
