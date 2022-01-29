TRADERS at a popular market in York city centre have shut up shop early due to the strong winds.
A number of traders at Shambles Market have closed early today for their safety and to preserve their stock, as strong winds continue in the city.
But, food traders in vans and huts in the area remain open.
Shambles Market shared this on Twitter:
Due to extreme winds today gusting through the market many traders have closed early for their safety and to preserve their stock.— Shambles Market (@Shambles_Market) January 29, 2022
Food traders in vans and huts are still open.
Thank you to all our supportive customers, we will be back tomorrow!#shamblesmarket #york @VisitYork pic.twitter.com/yvEm0zfrVg
