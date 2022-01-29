Strictly Come Dancing's The Professionals tour is set to return this spring after being forced to cancel last year due to the pandemic and the line-up has now been confirmed.
Organisers have confirmed that there will be 10 dancers from the BBC One show performing on different stages in the UK from April to May.
Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, and Karen Hauer are four of the dancers joining the tour which will be directed by Strictly creative director Jason Gilkison.
Popular Katya Jones who won back in 2017 will appear alongside ex-husband and dancer Neil.
South African Latin champion Cameron Lombard will be joined by Gorka Marquez and Luba Mushtuk.
Plus latest cast member Kai Widdrington who has just made his debut on the 2021 series of Strictly completes the impressive line-up.
Creative director Jason Gilkison said: "We are delighted to announce this incredible line-up of Strictly dancers for this year’s official Strictly Professionals tour."
Adding: "Watching them perform at such an incredible standard is an experience not to be missed."
The shows will feature Latin and ballroom routines as well as the show's iconic and impressive elaborate costumes.
The 36-date tour begins in Salford on April 28 and will appear in Newcastle, London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Brighton, and Edinburgh, ending in Aberdeen on May 30.
You can get tickets for Strictly Come Dancing’s The Professionals tour now via Ticketmaster.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.