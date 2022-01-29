THIS area of York is shown to have the highest Covid-19 case rate in the city, according to the latest figures.
The latest Covid case rate map from the UK Health Security Agency shows Southbank and Dringhouses to have the highest rate in the city. The data shows that the rate in the area is 1,486.5 cases per 100,000 population - meaning the area is shaded purple as the rate is between 800 and 1599. The data shows that there are 118 cases of the virus in the area.
The Fulford, Heslington and University area of York is shown to have the second highest rate in the city at 1,247.7 cases per 100,000 population and 122 cases in the area - meaning it is also shaded purple.
Other areas with rates over 1,000 include Heworth North and Stockton, Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood and Acomb.
York city centre has the lowest rate in the area at 552.7 cases per 100,000 population and 77 cases in the area. This is only one of a few areas shaded in pink as the rate is between 400 and 799.
Other areas of the city shaded pink on the map include Osbaldwick, Holgate East, Wigginton, Haxby and Poppleton, Rufforth and Askham.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's overall rate increased by seven yesterday, taking it to 886.7 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 341 cases were recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 46,519.
To view the Covid case rate map online, click here.
