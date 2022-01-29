EMERGENCY services are urging residents in York not to be alarmed if they notice a large presence in the city today, as they are taking part in training.
North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service will be taking part in another training exercise at Imphal Barracks in Fulford Road, York, today.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Please don't be alarmed if you see a large emergency service presence in the area.
"Exercises like this are all part of our essential training to make sure we are ready for anything. Thank you for your understanding."
The training is expected to take place from 9.30am onwards.
