FIRE crews were called to an industrial unit last night after a small blaze was started in an oven.
A crew from Malton were mobilised to reports of an automatic fire alarm sounding in an industrial unit in Derwent Road, Malton at around 9.30pm yesterday.
On arrival, the crews confirmed a small fire involving an industrial oven containing plastic. Crews removed the contents of the oven outside and ventilated the building using a positive pressure fan.
The cause of the fire was accidental, a spokesperson for the fire service said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.