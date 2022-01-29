FIRE crews were called to an industrial unit last night after a small blaze was started in an oven.

A crew from Malton were mobilised to reports of an automatic fire alarm sounding in an industrial unit in Derwent Road, Malton at around 9.30pm yesterday.

On arrival, the crews confirmed a small fire involving an industrial oven containing plastic. Crews removed the contents of the oven outside and ventilated the building using a positive pressure fan.

The cause of the fire was accidental, a spokesperson for the fire service said.