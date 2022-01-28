A MAN has been arrested after a raid on a shop by a man wearing a balaclava who threatened staff.
North Yorkshire Police say they have arrested a 29-year-old local man in connection with a robbery at the Co-op store in Grosmont.
The incident at the Front Street store, which also houses a Post Office, occurred at around 11.40am on Thursday (January 27).
A police spokesman said: "A man reported to be wearing a balaclava threatened shop staff to hand over money.
"The suspect was seen leaving in a dark coloured vehicle.
"Extensive enquiries and area searches resulted in the suspect being located just over the Cleveland Police force border at around 2.30pm.
"As well as the suspected robbery, he has also been arrested on suspicion of making off without payment of fuel at the Whitby Sainsbury’s store last week, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, and driving while unfit due to drugs.
"He remains in custody for questioning."
Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Please quote reference number 12220015001 when providing details.
