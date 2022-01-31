HUNDREDS of NHS staff at the York trust have still not had their vaccinations against Covid-19, new data suggests.

The figures from NHS England data shows 96 per cent of the 10,445 healthcare workers at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust had received at least one vaccination by the end of December, meaning 388 were unvaccinated at that point.

The figures also show 9,851 workers had received two jabs, which is 94 per cent of staff – and 8,589 had received a booster dose.

The Government's mandatory vaccination rules mean that NHS staff must receive a first jab by February 3 and be fully vaccinated by April 1 to continue working in frontline roles.

York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, has hit out at the new Government regulations on Covid jabs, as she believes it could cause "great harm" to the health service and delay discharges in hospitals.

Speaking to Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid, on Twitter, Maskell said: "We must see a u-turn in mandatory vaccination.

"Instead, ensure everyone has access to a supported conversation with a health professional with the appropriate competencies. The risks of sacking staff in health and care will cause greater harm and delayed discharge.

"I have made a clear case for informed consent, not threatening NHS and care staff with the sack. Threatening staff, and threatening the viability of the NHS is simply wrong."

The York MP also called for Mr Javid to withdraw the regulations.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care, said: “Health and social care workers look after the most vulnerable people in society, who could face serious health consequences if exposed to the virus.

"Ensuring staff are vaccinated is the right thing to do to protect patients and those in care. The vast majority of NHS staff have had the vaccine which is our best defence against Covid-19.”

Despite widespread protests and calls to delay the policy, the Department for Health and Social Care says there are no plans to extend the deadline for NHS workers and that ensuring staff are vaccinated is the "right thing to do."

The Royal College of GPs and the Royal College of Nurses have encouraged the take-up of vaccinations among NHS workers, but are among those who have expressed concern over the rapidly approaching deadline.

Mandatory jabs could have a significant impact on staff retention and put further pressure on the NHS while marginalising the vaccine hesitant, according to the college.

Across England, 94 per cent of healthcare workers had received at least one vaccination by December 31, meaning more than 85,000 were still unvaccinated at this point. Nearly three-quarters of staff have received a booster jab nationally.