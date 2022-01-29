PUPILS driving environmental change at one school got a VIP visit.

The Lord Mayor, Cllr Chris Cullwick, and Cllr Paula Widdowson visited Archbishop Holgate’s CE School in Badger Hill in York to meet students who are involved in reducing the environmental impact of the school community.

The visit was planned after a group of Year 12 students, the school’s Green Leaders, were involved in a virtual climate change conference in September 2021.

A number of questions were submitted and as a result, the Lord Mayor arranged to visit the school along with Cllr Widdowson, executive member for environment and climate change, to answer the students’ questions in person, which included: ‘how can we encourage more people to care about climate change?’, and ‘how will the council encourage sustainable actions in areas of deprivation?’.

The responses from the visitors were an excellent way for the students to appreciate the complexities of the council’s work to drive change across York as they consider how to engage the school community to achieve the Eco Schools Award.

The issue of the rising cost of energy prices was discussed as a potential opportunity for individuals to consider how to reduce drafts in their home, ranging from insulation grants to the suggestion of making draft excluders for their front door.

The Lord Mayor said he had “a wonderful time talking to these impressive and talented students”, which included the Allotment Club who are aiming to increase the wildlife areas on the school grounds, and the Eco-Club who are currently planning a ‘plastic-free’ fortnight to encourage and inform changes throughout the school community.

Helen Clarke, Eco Schools Award Coordinator, said: “One of the most valuable experiences of the visit, apart from finding out more about what the council is achieving, is learning that positive change is possible with small steps. The role of the students work towards the Eco Schools Award is to encourage our school community to make small changes, and they all agreed that seeing the work being done by the council is an inspiration to motivate the work towards a similar aim.”

Archbishop Holgate’s is part of Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust, a partnership of ten church and community schools serving more than 4,000 students and their families across York.

The school was recently judged outstanding in all areas by Ofsted.