A counter campaign has been launched in support of a new Tesco supermarket for Harrogate after a group of residents petitioned against the plans.

Tesco has applied to build the supermarket at the former gas works site on Skipton Road in a move which it said would create 100 new jobs.

The plans have been met with opposition from a group of residents who live on the nearby Electric Avenue and have gathered the support of almost 500 others as part of their ‘No To Tesco’ campaign.

But another petition has now been launched by residents who say there is a “significant need” for a new supermarket in the area.

Ann Lambert, who launched the second petition and has so far gathered over 100 signatures, said: “There are thousands of homes on this side of Harrogate, the majority of which will travel at varying times across town to other supermarkets.

“The area is growing at a fast pace and it needs a supermarket that is close by and large enough to deal with the customers that are created from so much house building.”

Mrs Lambert also said the 100 new jobs were much needed as she highlighted how Tesco has scaled back its plans after it was first granted planning permission for the site in 2012.

These previous plans were never brought forward by the supermarket chain which has now proposed a smaller store.

Despite this, the group of residents living on Electric Avenue are still opposed to construction at the former gas works site which they say has become a home and feeding ground for animals including badgers, frogs, squirrels and hedgehogs.

Resident Jennifer Dance also criticised a public consultation carried out by Tesco and said there were further concerns over the potential impacts of the new store on people’s daily lives.

She previously said: “I believe sites like this should be nurtured and cherished, not destroyed and replaced with concrete, steel and tarmac in the name of progress, prosperity and profit.”

Tesco has also acknowledged the concerns raised by residents and said all feedback would be taken onboard ahead of a decision on the plans from Harrogate Borough Council around April.

Residents can comment on the plans on the council’s website up until Sunday.

If approved, Tesco said the supermarket could open in 2023.