YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased - taking it back over the 900 mark.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has increased by 24, taking it to 910.8 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 324 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 46,843.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 12, taking it to 996.8 cases per 100,000 population. A further 915 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 136,681.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by seven, taking it to 900.3 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 498 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 78,758.
Across the UK, a further 89,176 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 16,333,980.
