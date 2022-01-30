PUPILS at one city school are benefitting from a £1,000 cash donation to help boost wellbeing for children who go there.

Chimp Management, the company behind The Chimp Paradox – the UK’s best-selling self-help book – performed a one-hour educational play for some 400 children just before Christmas at Hob Moor Community Primary Academy in Acomb in York.

Professor Steve Peters, CEO of Chimp Management, also welcomed more than 100 parents and carers to an evening presentation on the development of the mind.

Ebor Academy Trust, which runs 24 schools including Hob Moor, have a longstanding relationship with Chimp Management, having collaborated together over a number of years.

Ebor staff were part of a fundamental group of teachers who supported Chimp Management and their NHS academic research partners in a feasibility study to establish the efficacy of The Chimp Model.

Building upon this relationship, the trust continues to work closely alongside Chimp Management to help teachers and children understand the neuroscience of the mind through the lens of The Chimp Model and by applying The Model, this has helped both staff and students develop skills to become more robust and resilient.

Professor Peters is a Consultant Psychiatrist who specialises in mental health and the functioning of the human mind and has dedicated his working life to helping people get the best out of themselves and to be in a good place.

He has also worked with more than 20 Olympic and elite sporting teams and personalities, helping them to understand their minds to achieve maximum success.

Funds were raised through the sale of admission tickets which were then match-funded by Chimp Management, resulting in the donation of £1,000 to the school after the event.

Head teacher Debbie Cousins received the cheque on behalf of the school.

She said: “We are very grateful to Chimp Management for their generous support.

“Everyone enjoyed their play and presentation and we always make sure all donations received are well spent.”

Ebor runs schools across York, North Yorkshire, the East Riding and Hull and on the Yorkshire Coast.