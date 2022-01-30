We can't imagine a better way to spend Valentine's day with the love in your life than a romantic overnight stay somewhere special.

If your idea of romance is some quality time just the two of you and you want to go further than a bouquet, chocolate box or hamper, listen up.

Tripadvisor has ranked its top 10 hotels for romance across the UK to help you really spoil that special someone.

The reviewing website has put together the list based on its 2021 Travellers’ Choice Awards for Hotels.

From a stunning seaside escape to Devon to a romantic retreat in Pitlochry, there is someone for everyone.

Best hotels for romance in the UK

Although the Tripadvisor list includes overnight breaks from across the UK, the travel company admits that "all roads lead to Devon as five of the UK’s top 10 hotels for romance – according to the 2021 Travellers’ Choice Awards for Hotels – are located there."

The reviewing website also gives Torquay a special mention since the town is home to three of the top 10.

Here are the top 10 hotels in the UK for a romantic holiday and how to book them.

Haytor Hotel - Torquay, Devon

Take a trip to Torquay and live it up in luxury at the Haytor Hotel this Valentine's day.

Where: Meadfoot Road, Torquay TQ1 2JP England

Tripadvisor rating: 5.0

Number of 'Excellent' reviews: 1155

The Norfolk Mead Hotel - Coltishall, Norfolk

Runaway to Norfolk for a romantic holiday and feel you two are the only people in the world at The Norfolk Mead Hotel.

Where: Church Loke, Coltishall NR12 7DN England

Tripadvisor rating: 5.0

Number of 'Excellent' reviews: 1330

Tavistock House Hotel - Tavistock, Devon

Treat your Valentine to a second honeymoon and whisk them off to the Tavistock House Hotel.

Where: 50 Plymouth Road, Dartmoor National Park, Tavistock PL19 8BU England

Tripadvisor rating: 5.0

Number of 'Excellent' reviews: 621

Crowndale Hotel, Torquay - Devon

If love is in the air this Valentine's day, show your significant other how you feel with a grand gesture - like a spontaneous trip to Torquay and a stay at the Crowndale Hotel.

Where: 18 Bridge Road, Torquay TQ2 5BA England

Tripadvisor rating: 5.0

Number of 'Excellent' reviews: 230

The Cottage in the Wood - Braithwaite, Cumbria

Retreat away from the world - just the two of you - this Valentine's day - at The Cottage in The Wood.

Where: Magic Hill, Whinlatter Forest, Braithwaite, Keswick CA12 5TW England

Tripadvisor rating: 5.0

Number of 'Excellent' reviews: 570

Ivybank Lodge - Blairgowrie, Perth and Kinross

Spoil that special someone by treating them to a trip for two at the Ivybank Lodge.

Where: Boat Brae Rattray, Blairgowrie PH10 7BH Scotland

Tripadvisor rating: 5.0

Number of 'Excellent' reviews: 321

The Marstan, Torquay, Devon

If Devon is the road to romance then we think The Marstan should be your destination this February 14.

Where: Meadfoot Sea Road, Torquay TQ1 2LQ England

Tripadvisor rating: 5.0

Number of 'Excellent' reviews: 564

Marine Court, Ilfracombe, Devon

Do you fancy getting away from it all with the one you love? Then, we couldn't recommend a getaway to Marine Court more.

Where: Selfcateringholidaylet Hillsborough Road, Ilfracombe EX34 9QQ England

Tripadvisor rating: 5.0

Number of 'Excellent' reviews: 478

Knockendarroch Hotel - Pitlochry, Perth and Kinross

Escape from reality and enjoy the romance of the Knockendarroch Hotel set amid the stunning scenery of Pitlochry.

Where: Higher Oakfield, Pitlochry PH16 5HT Scotland

Tripadvisor rating: 5.0

Number of 'Excellent' reviews: 1012

Cedar Manor - Windermere - Cumbria

Cedar Manor in Cumbria is the perfect place to cosy up together on a couple's retreat.

Where: Ambleside Road, Windermere LA23 1AX England

Tripadvisor rating: 5.0

Number of 'Excellent' reviews: 1313

