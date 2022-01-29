The most romantic day of the year is just over two weeks away, but for those who are single, it might not be a day to celebrate.

However, there is still plenty of time to find yourself a date and plan a romantic night out for the special day.

There is a huge variety of dating sites out there and they all offer something different.

We have rounded up the best dating apps and websites for you to find love, whether it's just for fun or something more long-term.

The best dating sites to find love this Valentine's Day

Match.com

Match.com is probably one of the more popular dating sites and was ahead of its time when it launched in 1995.

During sign-up, you can have a personalised assistant to help you get the most out of the site and find your perfect match.

The site also offers singles nights, allowing people to meet face-to-face in a controlled, safe and fun environment.

Match.com costs £9.99 for a 12-month premium subscription, £19.99 for a three-month classic subscription and £29.99 for a one-time payment which gives you access for one month.

eHarmony

According to the eHarmony website, ‘on average, every 14 minutes someone finds love on eHarmony’.

It focuses on quality over quantity using a detailed questionnaire to determine who your perfect match is.

eHarmony strives to find long-term matches rather than short-term love.

Subscription prices vary from £11.95 per month to a one-off one-month payment of £44.95.

OurTime

OurTime is a site for like-minded singles aged 50 and over.

It is owned by Match.com and also offers events that singles can go to, including cruises and food tours.

To get started you need to set up a basic profile, and then input your likes and dislikes in the Affinity Questionnaire.

If you're feeling shy and not sure how to start a conversation, the website allows you to send a wink to let the person know you're interested.

Prices start at £19.99 for a premium gold subscription for six months and go up to £39.99 for a one-month starter subscription.

OkCupid

OkCupid stands out as it's not just a place to find a date, it offers tips and stories from other singles on the site.

Creating a profile couldn't be easier, as you can use your social media profiles to make your account.

It is also one of the few sites that allows you to message people even as a free user.

There are two levels of paid subscription which start at £7.95 for a one-month basic plan and £24.90 for a premium one-month plan.

You can also purchase credits allowing you to access other special features and can 'boost' your profile, meaning it is shown in more results than normal.

Elite Singles

Elite Singles is marketed towards busy, single professionals who want to find a meaningful match.

Over 85 percent of members on Elite Singles are between 30-50 years old.

It has advantages such as removing inactive users and not having to search through profiles, as matches are sent to you directly.

Subscription prices start at £24.95 for 12 months and go up to £44.95 for three months.

